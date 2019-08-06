Why we raided former Zamfara governor’s home — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it raided the residence of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, following the allegations of economic and financial crimes levelled against him.

Acting spokesman for the anti-corruption body, Tony Orilade, said this in an interview in Abuja on Monday.

The EFCC raided the home of the former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum on Sunday night.

Orilade said, “What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes.”

Yari becomes the second personality whose home was raided this year by the EFCC after his tenure expired.

The agency raided some properties allegedly owned by the immediate past Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha recently.