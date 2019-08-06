Why we raided former Zamfara governor’s home — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it raided the residence of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari,  following the  allegations of economic and financial crimes levelled against him.

Acting spokesman for the anti-corruption body, Tony Orilade,  said this in an interview in Abuja on Monday.

The EFCC raided the home of the  former chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum  on Sunday night.

Orilade said, “What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes.”

Yari  becomes the second  personality  whose home was  raided this year by  the  EFCC after his tenure expired.

The agency raided some properties allegedly owned   by the immediate past Imo State  Governor Rochas Okorocha recently.

