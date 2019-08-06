Nwodo sacks Ohanaeze factional excos in Ghana, UK

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has dissolved the London and Ghana chapters of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He stated this at Abagana in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State during this year’s New Yam Festival organised by the President of Igbo World Assembly, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

He said, “I just returned from Ghana where I dissolved the two factions of Ohanaeze along with the two president-generals and the two traditional rulers and we are making arrangement on when to go and conduct a proper election for them in that country.

“There are about one million Igbo in Ghana and I have asked the country’s Minister of Interior not to recognise any of the factions.

“Even in London, we have factions and we have also dissolved them pending when they will unite to form a united Ohanaeze in that branch. Lagos also had a similar problem, but we have been able to resolve it.

“Our people should know that we are facing a very difficult challenge in Nigeria and my appeal to all Igbo is to be very vigilant to be able to wage the battle facing us.

“Let us not allow disaster to befall our race in our generation. I believe that we are equal to the task before us and I am optimistic that we shall overcome.”

He commended Anakwenze, who was the former president of the Anambra State Associations in the United States of America for uniting the Igbo in diaspora and celebrating the Igbo culture consistently both in Nigeria and abroad.