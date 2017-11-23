????????????????????????????????????

Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (3rd left) with the Corporate Affairs Director of Uniliver Nigeria PLC, Solomidayo George (2nd left), and other staff of the company during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

November 23, 2017 0

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), receiving a book from the former president of Nigeria and chairman of The Brenthurst Foundation , Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right);the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Greg Mills (2nd left); and an associate of the foundation, Dickie Davis (2nd right); during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.