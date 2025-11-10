The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, yesterday, called on indigenes of the state to return en masse for the forthcoming Christmas, stating that the state is free and peaceful, as shown by the successful gubernatorial election in the state.

The Police boss who spoke after the conclusion of the election, seen as the most successful and peaceful governorship election so far in the state, assured that indigenes of the State in the diaspora can look forward to a peaceful and safe festive season.

Orutugu, who took over the helm of the Anambra State Command nine months ago as the 35th commissioner of police, assured that deliberate and proactive policing measures have made the state secure for all.

According to him, “Anambra is a safe place. Prepare and come home for Christmas.”

He emphasised that the state has maintained peace through visible policing and strong community engagement.

Known for his community-driven and intelligence-led approach, CP Orutugu has implemented a strategy that prioritises crime prevention, rapid response, and trust-building with the public.

“I have the policy of policing without guns. I police not your actions but your emotions by counseling, appealing to your conscience,” he explained.

Stressing the importance of community partnership and building trust, he noted that he first strengthened collaboration with traditional rulers, youth groups, and religious leaders to ensure early intelligence sharing and foster public confidence in the police.

He also noted that, in carrying out intelligence-led operations, the command has been using actionable information to prevent and disrupt criminal activities in the state, ensuring that all local governments have been relatively safe.

Acknowledging the successes of his flashpoint deployment strategy, he said everyone would be assured of safety as the security architecture has covered all flashpoints and border communities.

When asked about accountability measures to check against irascibility, he said he has always emphasised zero tolerance for misconduct, extortion, or abuse of power, insisting that professionalism and respect for human rights remain central to policing in the state.

He said: “Residents and indigenes returning home for the festive season can expect a visible security presence, rapid response readiness, and a policing system designed to safeguard lives and property.

“With the combination of community engagement and strategic deployments, Anambra has emerged as a model for peace and security in the region.

“Through deliberate policing and grassroots engagement, we have maintained peace. Anambra is ready for the festive season. Come home,” CP Orutugu concluded.