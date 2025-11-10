Nollywood actress, Uche Montana, has dismissed allegations suggesting she was involved in the reported drug crisis surrounding actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Monday, Montana addressed the accusations days after Nwoko, in a lengthy Facebook post, named Regina’s close friends and relatives — including actresses Sonia Uche and Uche Montana — as allegedly undermining his wife’s rehabilitation process.

According to Nwoko, the individuals in question repeatedly ignored doctors’ orders to restrict access to Regina during therapy and would “bring her the same drugs she was being treated for.”

Reacting to the claims, Montana said, “My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims.

“For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace.”

Her denial comes as the controversy surrounding Regina Daniels’ marriage to Nwoko continues to intensify.

Two weeks earlier, Regina had alleged in a viral video that she was a victim of domestic abuse, describing herself as a “slave” in her husband’s home.

Nwoko, however, dismissed the allegations, insisting that his wife was battling “drug and alcohol addiction” and accusing her of physically assaulting domestic workers.

In her own defence, Regina claimed her husband was being hypocritical, alleging that he introduced her to the substances he now blames for her troubles. She further accused him of locking her up, seizing her phones, and forcing himself on her when she resisted.