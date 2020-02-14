1999, 2003 election results missing, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday raised fears that the results and data of the 1999 and 2003 general elections were missing.

The commission, however, said researchers did not find it difficult to trace the 2019 general elections results which were already online.

INEC National Commissioner (Election and Party Monitoring) and former member of the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research, Prof. Anthonia Okosi-Simbina, stated this during a one-day workshop to look at the proposed compendium of the results of 2007, 2011 and 2015 general elections, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, Ibadan.

According to her, the programme focused on preparing a compendium of 2007, 2011 and 2015 general elections results because data of the 1999 and the 2003 general elections’ results were not available.

She said there were no particular findings from the 2007, 2011 and 2015 general elections results.

Okosi-Simbina added that the difficulty they encountered in the research process before she was appointed a national commissioner was that the 2007, 2011 and 2015 general elections results were collected individually without proper organisation.

She said, “You need to organise them from the polling units, constituencies and local governments. We want people to get the statistics of the voters; the women, the men, artisans and the rural dwellers.”