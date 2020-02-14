Police IG, South-West Governors agree on Amotekun

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the six South West governors under the aegis of South West Governors Forum on Thursday agreed on the security outfit created by the governors in the region, Amotekun.

This was the outcome of the stakeholders’ summit on community policing involving the IG, the governors, commissioners of Police as well as Commissioner for Justice from the six states in the region, other security agencies in the state, Royal fathers, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and other stakeholders at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu and Adamu, who addressed reporters at the end of the closed door deliberations, identified Amatekun as a community policing strategy to tackle crime in the region.

But they stated the outfit is not a regional but community initiative.

Akeredolu said: “It is clear that community policing which the Nigeria police is anchoring is one that will benefit all of us from the ward up to the state level.”