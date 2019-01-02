2019: Billionaire Scott Tommey rejects Buhari’s appointment into campaign advisory council

Oil and gas businessman, Scott Tommey, has reiterated his apolitical status in the country in spite of being named as one of the Advisory Council of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign team.

Tommy was named in the President Buhari’s advisory team constituted by Hajia Aisha Buhari,wife of the President.

He was named alongside some popular Nigerians like Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), IGP Suleiman Abba (Rtd), General Buba Marwa, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Professor Pat Utomi, Prince Tonye Princewill, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and Muiz Banire (SAN).

But in a statement signed by his Media Aide Femi Ajayi, on Tuesday, the billionaire oil magnate, said he was honoured by the appointment but added that he would rather remain apolitical.

The brief statement added, “It has become pertinent to clarify the status of Mr Scott Tommey, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Osmoserve Global Limited, named into the Advisory Council of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.

“While Mr Tommey is honoured to have been considered for this appointment, he feels obliged to let the public know that he is not into partisan politics neither is he a card-carrying member of the APC.”