Mbaka endorses Buhari for second term

The fiery catholic priest and the spiritual director, adoration ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has endorsed president Muhammed Buhari’s second term re-election bid.

This is as the priest also said he had foreseen the country facing more serious economic challenge this year.

Mbaka made the endorsement and prediction in his new year message in his annual 31st cross over night.

He said: “Among all the Presidential aspirants, Buhari stands in best position in winning the presidential election.”

He enumerated the achievements of President Buhari to include the of construction of Enugu-Onitsha expressway; the construction of second Niger bridge.

The prelate also applauded what he said was the agricultural revolution of the Buhari government, noting that “what happens in the ministry of agriculture such as massive production of rice is unprecedented in Nigeria agricultural history.

“In all this, we urge Nigerians to vote President Buhari in order to complete his eight years tenure and after which he will hand over to younger candidate.”