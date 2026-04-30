The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has no plans to extend the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants in the 2027 general elections.

The National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nantewe Yilwatda, made this known on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

Yilwatda said that the party was working in line with the schedule of the sales activities and time.

“The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will decide at its meeting if there will be any room for extension.

“There is a timeline for activities and if there will be any extension we will follow due process.

“There is presently no extension for the sales of the forms,” he said.

He applauded the smooth sale process, noting that it indicated a seamless primary election and victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.

“The APC remains one of the most democratic political parties in the country which provides level playing ground to all its members.

“Someone has even picked a form to contest the presidency and this shows the level of democracy we have in Nigeria.

“The number of people coming to contest in our party tells us that it is the most acceptable in Nigeria.

“There is currently no challenge in the sale of forms as the banks had been doing the needful with party staff overseeing the clearance.