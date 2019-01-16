2019: Smear campaign won’t stop Ekweremadu, Igbo leaders – Bibian Anekwe

Enugu-based female political activist , Mrs. Bibian Anekwe, has described as smear campaign, media reports that the Deputy Senate President Prof. Ike Ekweremadu and some South-East governors are secretly working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.

While she described such reports as untrue, she insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Ekweremadu belongs to, was strong and united and that such propaganda to bring division among Igbo leaders in the South East zone will ultimately fail.

Anekwe who is leader of Enugu Di N’akachukwu Movement says that Ekweremadu remained solidly behind the Peoples Democratic Party in its period of crises and does not have any reason to waver now the party’s fortunes have started looking brighter.

According to her, no smear campaign will derail the Senator from its principled stand on politics and the pursuit of greater good for his party and the nation.

Mrs Anekwe who addressed newsmen in Enugu, identified one Mazi Omife as one of the purveyors of the fake news, adding that he has published articles with the sole intention of discrediting Ekweremadu and South-East governors.

She recalled the article titled “IGBO GOVERNORS VERSUS IGBOS” by Omife, which claimed that Senator Ekweremadu and some southeast governors were working for President Buhari to the detriment of the PDP, was aimed at creating bad blood among the Igbos.

According to her, “It’s regrettable that a group of mischievous individuals are spreading false rumours aimed at causing disunity among the Igbo nation. It is mischievous act aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our leaders, including Enugu State Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has performed very well in his first tenure”.

She stated that Prof Ekweremadu is among the few PDP members who did not decamp from the party when it was in deep crisis…he remained faithful and helped in reviving the party, so he cannot be working against the PDP”.

Anekwe insists that the DSP deserves commendations because he fought the Igbo cause so valiantly at the upper chambers, adding that he was instrumental to passing the Southeast Development Bill and also intervened when over 400 Nigerians shops in Ghana, mostly owned by the lgbo, were sealed up.

“It is against this background that Sen Ekweremadu has been recognized with various honours and traditional titles”, she enthused.

She called on Omife and his group to engage in constructive criticisms instead of cheap political propaganda.