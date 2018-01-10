2019: Veteran journalist to contest senatorial seat in Ebonyi

A veteran journalist in Ebonyi State, Chief Abia Onyike says he is gearing up to contest Ebonyi south senatorial election come 2019 general election.

The current Senator representing the zone on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji had in December last year defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC even as he is serving his second tenure at the National Assembly.

The position has been zoned back to Afikpo south where Ogbuoji and Onyike hail from.

Onyike who was Deputy National Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and pioneer Chairman of Ebonyi state council of the union made his intension known while briefing journalists in Abakaliki.

He noted that since the Ebonyi south senatorial seat has been zoned to Afikpo south local government area of the state and Lower Edda to be precise, he will emerge victorious against all odds.

The former Commissioner for Information and Special Adviser, SA to former Governor Martin Elechi on Media said will effectively represent the people of his zone if voted into power adding that the zone has not been properly represented in recent times.

Onyike who was Director of Media and Publicity of Divine Mandate Organization, a campaign organization of Governor Dave Umahi in 2015 general election, said his experience in both politics and the media world will distinguish him among every other contestant that might have interest in the senatorial seat.

He said if voted into power, he will initiate a bill that will improve the welfare of journalists in the country as according to him, journalists are very critical in nation building but are not treated well by both government and their organizations.