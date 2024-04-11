The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination notification slip, which shows candidates the date, venue, and time of their examination, is ready for printing, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement which was signed by the Board’s Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, urged all candidates who have registered for the 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19, 2024 to print their notification slips.

They were to print before Friday, April 19, 2024, so as to know the date, venue, and time of their respective examinations as well as some other vital information regarding the examination.

To print the slip, candidates are to visit the JAMB website: www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing,”

input their registration number, then click on print.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print on or before Friday, April 19, 2024, so as to locate the venue of their centre to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date,” the Board advised.

The 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19, and end on Monday, April 29, 2024.