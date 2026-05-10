The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of Eko Bridge, outbound to Lagos Island, for safety investigations and repairs.

“The closure will commence on Tuesday, 12th May, 2026,” the state commissioner for transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to Osiyemi, the affected section covers the stretch between Apongbon and Ijora Olopa.

He added that the inward Lagos Island carriageway will remain open to motorists.

“In view of the closure between Apongbon and IjoraOlopa, members of the motoring public are advised to use the Third Mainland Bridge to access their desired destinations.

“The inward Lagos Island carriageway will remain open to motorists. Adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed along alternative routes to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow,” the statement read.

Last week, the Federal Government ordered the immediate closure of a section of the Eko Bridge as it formally commenced the construction of a new Carter Bridge in Lagos, citing urgent structural concerns.

At a project handover ceremony on Lagos Island, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, said detailed underwater assessments had revealed critical defects in key bridge infrastructure across the state.

According to him, investigations dating back to 2013, alongside recent inspections, showed that some of the supporting piles beneath Carter Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge had shifted.

The Eko Bridge is one of three major bridges linking Lagos Island to the mainland in Nigeria, alongside the Carter Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge.