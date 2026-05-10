The Nigeria Police Force has commenced disciplinary proceedings against a police officer captured in a viral video circulating on social media in Ekiti State.

The officer, identified as a sergeant attached to the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters, was seen in the footage acting erratically while dressed in camouflage uniform.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon, the police said the officer had been taken into custody following the incident.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force has taken firm and decisive action following the circulation of a video on social media showing a police officer in camouflage uniform displaying conduct grossly inconsistent with the standards of the Force.

“Upon becoming aware of the footage, the Ekiti State Police Command immediately identified him as a Sergeant attached to the Ikole-Ekiti Divisional Police Headquarters. He has since been taken into custody to face disciplinary action.”

According to the police, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Falade Adegoroye Michael, has ordered a comprehensive psychological and medical evaluation of the officer before the commencement of formal disciplinary procedures.

The Force explained that the assessment was necessary to determine whether there were underlying health concerns linked to the officer’s behaviour.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, has directed a comprehensive psychological and medical evaluation of the officer. This assessment is a mandatory prerequisite to the formal disciplinary process, ensuring that the Force addresses both the conduct violation and any underlying health concerns in a thorough and responsible manner,” the statement added.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, also condemned the conduct displayed in the video, describing it as a gross violation of the standards expected from members of the Force.

The statement added, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu psc(+), NPM, unequivocally condemns the conduct displayed in the video as a gross deviation from the discipline, professionalism, and decorum required of every member of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward substance abuse and any behavior that undermines the integrity of the uniform or erodes public trust in the institution.”

The video which started trending on Saturday showed a police officer acting erratically.

In the video, a man in police uniform was seen holding and embracing a bench while rolling on the floor, which attracted the attention of passersby and residents who gathered at the scene.