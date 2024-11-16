A 42-year-old nurse, Alice Loksha, who was abducted in 2018 by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, has regained freedom

Speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Friday, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, North-East, Major General Wahdi Shuaibu, said she was captured while working at a UNICEF office in Kala Balge

The commander, who was represented by his deputy, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Chigbu, also announced the escape of another abducted woman, Fayina Ali, who was captured by Boko Haram insurgents in 2020 while travelling from Kaduna to process her late brother’s death benefits.

According to him, both abductees were forced into marriage with the insurgents while in captivity.

“She was forced to marry Abu Umar, with whom she had a son, Mohammed.

“After Abu Umar’s death, she was forced into another marriage to ISWAP Commander Abu Simak. She later escaped from Dogon Chuku camp on October 24, 2024, and arrived at HQ TC on October 29, 2024, where she received medical attention.

“Fayina was initially held at Kangaruwa enclave for nine months, then transferred to Tumbunma for three years, and returned to Kangaruwa for another year before escaping,” he said.

He added, “Both women have undergone traumatic experiences and have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.”

Receiving the abductees on behalf of the Borno State Government, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, commended the Nigerian Army for restoring peace in the Northeast region and Borno State in particular.

She assured the military that the two women would receive extensive care.

“The woman will undergo psychosocial support and rehabilitation before being handed over to their families for integration,” Gambo said.

Boko Haram’s insurgency has caused widespread devastation across Nigeria, especially northeastern Nigeria and neighbouring countries. The conflict has displaced millions, triggered severe humanitarian crises, and resulted in thousands of deaths.

A significant tactic in their insurgency has been kidnappings for ransom, which is now a lucrative funding source.