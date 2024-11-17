Nigeria’s representative, Chidimma Adetshina, finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico.

The final moments of the prestigious event at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico announced early Sunday morning saw an electrifying face-off between Nigeria and Denmark, as the two women stood poised to claim the crown.

The competition, described as one of the most thrilling in recent years, celebrated the talents, intelligence, and elegance of women from around the globe.

In a post via Instagram, the organisers said, “The final two! Nigeria and Denmark, two incredible women, one unforgettable moment.”

Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, ultimately won the crown taking over from Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Adetshina’s exceptional performance and grace earned her widespread admiration from judges and audiences alike.

Earlier, Adetshina’s official withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest, which she had advanced to the final stage of, caused controversy a few months ago.

She made the decision in response to worries expressed by some South Africans who questioned her nationality.

Nevertheless, Adetshin went on to represent Taraba State and win the title of Miss Universe Nigeria.

This is not the first time a Nigerian has achieved this feat.

On November 16, 2001, Nigeria’s Agbani Darego became the first Black African to win the coveted Miss World title at the age of 18.

As a result of her success, “Agbani” became a phrase linked to slender beauty in Nigeria, where many women looked up to her appearance.

As the first Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria winner to win Miss World, Agbani’s triumph rippled throughout Nigeria and was a great moment for the continent.