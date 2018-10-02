Abu Dhabi International ends 16th Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2018 concluded on Saturday September 29th its 16th Edition, which celebrated the centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The exhibition, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior in addition to a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries and representatives of the diplomatic corps in the country.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX and Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club said, “The current edition has achieved great success.

More than 650 companies, brands and exhibitors from 40 countries participated in an area of 40,000 square meters.

The UAE was represented by 201 companies and the exhibition was attended by 110,103 visitors throughout its duration and sales at ADIHEX were more than 50 million Dirhams.

The value of arms sales was more than 34 million dirhams, for about 1764 weapons purchased from the stands at the exhibition.

All of this reflects the official interest and popularity of ADIHEX which has become the preferred destination for companies, visitors, lovers of hunting, equestrian and nature and media that were present throughout the five days of the exhibition to cover this great event. ADIHEX contributes to the promotion and affirmation of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates on the map of world heritage tourism among a series of events, exhibitions and festivals that are concerned with the preservation of heritage and environmental protection in the world.

This global status comes thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.”

This year’s exhibition witnessed economic, cultural, heritage and sports activities as well as entertainment activities for children, and the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed in preserving nature and heritage preservation.