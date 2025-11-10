The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

This is contained in a statement issued by Jibrin, who represents Kiru and Bebeji Constituency, Kano, on Monday.

He made the announcement on Sunday, renouncing his membership in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement led by the former Kano State Governor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Jibrin was warmly received by thousands of his constituents in his hometown of Kofa, Bebeji Local Government Area, where he declared his support for Tinubu.

Over 2,000 Islamic clerics (Ulamas) offered special prayers for the president and for peace and development in Kano State as well as Nigeria.

Jibrin’s return to the APC came two months after his expulsion from the NNPP over alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of membership dues.

He expressed gratitude to the NNPP for their support and urged his followers to join him in his new journey with the APC. – NAN.