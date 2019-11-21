Air Peace begins Kano-Owerri flights

A domestic carrier, Air Peace, has said it has concluded plans to begin Kano-Owerri-Kano flights.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, said Air Peace had provided a direct connectivity between the two destinations beginning from November 26.

He added that passengers would not have to travel from Kano to Lagos or Abuja to connect a flight to Owerri.

Olisa said, “It is our promise to interconnect every part of this country. This is our gift to the unity of our nation. Be assured we are coming with more destinations.

“It is part of our vision to create more seamless connections and network options for our esteemed customers across Nigeria, and we cannot fail in this regard.”

Olisa said the flight would be provided three times per week, adding that the airline would continue to improve its delivery of safe and comfortable flights.