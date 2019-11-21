APC NEC: Oshiomhole, Okorocha, Amosun, others know fate tomorrow

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, will know his fate tomorrow during the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The governors under the platform of the APC Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and other aggrieved members of the party have repeatedly called for his resignation or sack over what they called his inability to manage the party and his continued rift with Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Others whose future with the party will be decided include the immediate past governors of Imo and Ogun state, Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun, following their suspension for anti-party activities, which requires the ratification of NEC.

A member of the NWC told Daily Sun that other items that would be part of the agenda at the meeting include possible ratification of other suspended members of the NWC, the Director General Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu and former minister of Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani.

Commenting further on the agenda for the meeting, the NWC member said that since NEC has not officially met since after the 2019 general election, it will also use the opportunity to review the performance of the party, adding that it will also serve as stock-taking for the recent elections in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“For certain, the replacement of the national officers that have left the party will be part of the agenda. NWC has lost many members either on accounts of appointment into government or controversial suspension. Some of them include Otumba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South) who is now a Minister, National Auditor, George Moghalu appointed Managing Director National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North) who is allegedly suspended. Others include the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is now the Governor of Yobe State, and suspended National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir. The Sun