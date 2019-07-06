APC adopts indirect primary for Kogi guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted indirect primary to pick its candidate for the November governorship election in Kogi State.

The decision was taken at the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting which held on Friday at the National Secretariat of the party

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed November 2 for the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

A statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the approval was given after a meeting of the NWC where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the indirect primary was considered and deliberated on.

The statement read in part, “Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee provides for three mode of primary election to elect party candidates – indirect, direct primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

“Meanwhile, the party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course.”

Some stakeholders in Kogi State had recently called on the NWC to raise a caretaker committee if the party was desirous of winning the state.

The stakeholders who emphasised that the party was divided in the state also urged the party to adopt direct primary for the governorship election.