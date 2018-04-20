Armed robbers kill police officer in Ekiti bank attack

Armed robbers on Thursday reportedly killed a policeman in an attack on a bank in Ifaki-Ekiti, in the Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that another mobile policeman on duty on the bank premises sustained gunshot injuries.

It was learnt that the robbers, whose number could not be ascertained, did not enter the bank.

They reportedly shattered the glass at the bank entrance with bullets.

The gunmen were also said to have destroyed the bank’s Automated Teller Machine point.

Social and economic activities were paralysed for about 30 minutes as frightened residents reportedly fled in different directions.

An eyewitness revealed that the attack happened some minutes after 4pm after the bank had closed for the day.

He said, “It was a terrible experience for us in Ifaki today. Our area became a war zone with endless gunshots fired by the robbers.

“Although they didn’t succeed in entering the bank, they killed one MOPOL (mobile policeman). His colleague, who was also shot, was rushed to a hospital.

“They shattered the glasses used to decorate the front of the bank and they destroyed the ATM point. Although the robbers have left, there is panic in the town.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, confirmed the attack.

Chafe said, “I cannot give you details on the incident now because we are in a meeting. We will give full details in due course.” – Punch.