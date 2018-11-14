Arms deal: Dasuki vows no further court appearances until bail

A former National Security Adviser, retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki, has written to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja of his resolve to avoid court hearing until the prosecution obeys his bail.

Dasuki is facing trial at the Federal High Court on alleged illegal possession of firearms among other charges.

The former NSA who is facing three other separate trials for alleged abuse of office while he was NSA, has repeatedly been granted bail by various courts.

However, the Nigerian government has yet to comply with the court orders.

In a letter, dated November 12, 2018, Dasuki asked the court to: “absolve him of any obligation of appearing at his trial, since the office of the State Security Service, an agent of government detaining him has also refused to respect the various court orders for his bail.”

Responding to the letter, the prosecution counsel, Dipo Okpeseyi, asked the court to order the continuation of Dasuki’s trial in absentia.

The prosecutor argued that the cases for which Dasuki has been denied bail were independent of the instant case and described the defendant’s action as an affront to the court.

In a short ruling, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said the court would not grant the request by the prosecution to proceed with Dasuki’s trial in absentia.

The judge held that the court would not grant the request unless the prosecution deposes to an affidavit accusing the defence of wilfully avoiding the court.

According to him, the court had in its previous decision on April 10 settled the issue of Dasuki’s alleged refusal to attend the court hearing.

Justice Mohammed further said the decision requested by the prosecution can only follow the applicant’s compliance with the ruling of the court April, 10.

He also refused to treat the request made by Dasuki in his letter and ordered the defence to properly communicate the court, for the letter to be included in its record.

The trial was adjourned till Monday next week for the parties to comply with the orders of the court.