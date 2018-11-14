Drama as sacked Anambra House Speaker returns to Assembly seat

The Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Rita Maduagwu has been removed by the lawmakers.

Twenty-two of the 30 members in the House impeached and removed the Speaker on Tuesday on allegations bordering on financial impropriety, gross misconduct and sundry allegations.

Hon. Ikem Uzozie, representing Aguata II constituency was said to have moved the motion for the impeachment of the speaker while Hon. Onyebuchi Offor seconded the motion.

The lawmakers also suspended three members of the House.

Three members of the House were suspended; while the Assembly had appointed Hon. Ikem Uzozie as the new Speaker.

But some of the other lawmakers, however, made a U-turn and upturned the impeachment process.

They stated that the allegations against the speaker were unsubstantiated and pledged their loyalty to her

Following this, Maduagwu, who was rallied round by some government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobe, regained access to the chamber after about two hours and held a session with 11 members.

The embattled speaker described her purported impeachment as “a bundle of illegality.”

She however, stated, “Nobody can impeach me because I have not committed any offence.”

“They need two-thirds of our members to impeach the Speaker or the governor. So, I’m still the Speaker.” she affirmed.

She adjourned the House sitting till November 15.