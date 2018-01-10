Arsenal sign on 17-year-old British-born Nigerian, Xavier Amaechi

British-born Nigerian talented winger, Xavier Amaechi, has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal FC.

According to the information on the club’s home page, Xavier, who turned 17 on January 5, has featured for both Arsenal’s under-23s and under-18s this season.

The club says, “He has been at the club since the age of 12, having joined us in August 2013.

“We would like to congratulate Xavier on his new contract and look forward to his continued progress at the club.”

Xavier is a talented winger who usually plays on the right flank, and he will be aiming to make a major impact for the U-18s in his first season as a scholar.

The prospect, who joined Arsenal at the age of 12, first featured for the U-18s in the 2015/16 season and provided an assist in the 4-1 victory at home to Liverpool last campaign.

Xavier also featured for the U-23s in their pre-season friendly against Bournemouth.

Quick facts about Xavier Casmier Amaechi:

Date of Birth: Jan 5, 2001 (Age: 17 years).

Current club: Arsenal FC U18.

In the team since: July 1, 2017.

Main position: Right Wing.

Other position(s): Left Wing.

Foot: Right.