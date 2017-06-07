As mammoth crowd welcome Mrs. Ugwuanyi to Igbo Etiti…a pointer to 2019

The field of the Community Secondary School, Ohodo in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State recently played host to a gathering that could so easily stand out as one of the largest anywhere in the state. The event was the visit of the First Lady of the state to the local government area, Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, who had brought her medical mission under the initiatives of her NGO, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF). The mission with scores of doctors, medical laboratory scientists, nurses, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists, ophthalmologists, etc., were on hand to offer free medical services and care, including deworming of children, to the people of the local government.

And the people in their large numbers, from all the four corners of Igbo Etiti, trooped out in endless streams to the school field, to welcome the First Lady and her team, and also take full advantage of her bumper packages of free medical care. The crowd was so much that the organizers kept bringing more chairs till nearly the very end of the occasion. Yet many still stood all through to the end. In fact, the only event that was comparable to what was witnessed in Ohodo was when Governor Ugwuanyi had earlier visited the local government a few months back in March, 2017 for a civic reception in his honour by the people of Igbo Etiti and formal launch of Igbo-Etiti Gburugburu Movement.

With the latest, it would be safe to say that the people of Igbo-Etiti are in love with the Ugwuanyis and had so emphatically stated it. They have never hidden this deep respect and admiration for their amiable and workaholic Governor and his adorable wife who have actually done so much to show them love they were merely reciprocating in these rousing receptions that underscore his wide acceptance and popular endorsement. For instance, this was just holding a few days after a very memorable event had taken place in the area as well as the rest of the state, when the government had commissioned several life enhancing projects it had promised the people and had most promptly delivered.

And now, Mrs. Ugwuanyi had brought her team to run free medical services where people had free cervical cancer screening, blood sugar, eye and ear tests, as well as, high blood pressure checks. Did people avail themselves of the opportunities? Yes, to the fullest as they stood in endless lines that snaked all through the grounds to terminate at the various test points located in the various classrooms in the school.

These began very early in the morning with the arrival of the medical team and had lasted well into the evening, long after the departure of the First Lady.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere had soon assumed a festive air with the arrival of the First Lady and her entourage. She was visibly excited at the turn out and warm reception of the people, members of the local government council of traditional rulers and their wives, top government dignitaries, school children, market women, farmers and the academia who cheered and welcomed her at every turn as she went round to greet them canopy by canopy, stand by stand and indeed everywhere they were gathered. Like that, she went through the arena and had close and very convivial exchange of pleasantries with the people who sat according to their wards, autonomous communities, community based support groups, etc.

An elated Mrs. Nwanneka Agbo, the wife of the Transition Chairman of Igbo Etiti captured the mood of the people in her welcome address when she observed the visit was significant to them in many respects. Firstly, that was the first time the first lady was visiting the local government since the inception of the current government in the state, and secondly, it was also the first time in history the wife of an incumbent governor of the state was visiting Ohodo community. These, among many others, were the reasons people were there in their numbers and happily so too.

Mrs. Agbo said “This happiness is reflective in the number of people – the elderly, youths, and children who are here today in their numbers to welcome you to our land. Their presence is also in appreciation of the laudable programmes of the God-sent Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He is God-sent because Enugu State has never been this fortunate in having such humane personality as the Governor, a man who believes that touching lives is a creed and not because he is eager to be applauded; a man who sees Ndi-Enugu through the lens of brotherhood and not as a conqueror. This is a man who believes that true happiness derives from his people’s own happiness. In the same vein, he grieves when they are in sorrow”.

Continuing she stated “This philosophy explains the monumental infrastructural developments across the nooks and crannies of the state. In just two years in office, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has practically turned Enugu State into a construction yard; evident in the renewed looks of the rural and urban areas of our state. Of course, testimonies abound. In Ohodo for instance, the first and only borehole serving the entire community was sunk in 1959. But today courtesy of His Excellency, we have a brand new borehole in Ohodo. Even though still inadequate, electricity extension is ongoing. The new health Centre is another impressive example. Some primary schools and other public facilities are undergoing rehabilitation. Similar activities are going on in some parts of Igbo-Etiti LGA and in the state, in general”. And for all of these, the people, according to her, would for sure stand solidly behind the governor come 2019. From the loud response from the crowd that greeted this, it was clear she had spoken their mind.

Meanwhile all those who also spoke after her equally emphasized the unusual approach to governance by the current government in the State, extolling the virtues of the first lady in being a pillar of support to her husband and for having an uncommon passion to help the needy as was evident in her medical mission that was going round the state it was now the good fortune of the Igbo Etiti people to benefit bountifully from. Among the notable women that spoke were Mrs. Uchenna Leticia Utazi, the wife of the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; representative of Hon. Stella Ngwu, Hon Member representing Igbo-Etiti /Uzo Uwani Federal Constituency; Mrs. Euheria Offor, the Commissioner for Finance, Enugu State; Barr. (Mrs) Nkechi Ugwuoju, the Igbo Etiti PDP Chairman, among others.

When Mrs. Ugwuanyi stood to speak, it was indeed a deeply appreciative woman, whose natural desire to help the needy was as bare as her passion to transmute this to everyone around as a habit to be shared, that the people saw. She thanked Igbo-Etiti for always being good hosts and a people that appreciate the humble efforts of the government to make their lives better.

She said, “We are here to avail our people of the life-saving procedures of our organization. Let me say this is free not because we have the money or that the government is paying for this. It is so because all the people you see working with us to achieve this, all do it free. They are all volunteers. None of the doctors, nurses and the other personnel that will see you today is paid a kobo to do what they are doing. They are simply motivated by that common passion we share, about giving the little we all have that could be pulled together to make one large efforts towards improving the lives of the people. And the truth remains that providing help is something everyone can do, anywhere and in any little way. Besides, you really do not know who you are helping when you provide for the people as a person in authority or of means as your relation or even yourself could be in dire need of help that could be rendered from the facilities provided. We once again thank you for responding to our calls and for giving us a most rousing reception. Meanwhile I will not be done until I have acknowledged those who have supported us with their time and expertise, like the doctors, the other medical personnel and the support staff. God bless you all”.

She proceeded to unveil the hospital materials that Mrs. Agbo, who said she was actually inspired by the first lady’s endless quest to help, had donated to secondary schools in the local government, to set up a sick bay that would be giving emergency attentions to students and even members of the public that happened to suddenly take ill nearby. Among what she gave to the schools were hospital beds with beddings, bed nets, wash hand basins, exercise books, first aid kits, etc.

The event did not lack the spectacle expected of one of its magnitude as several dance and performance groups took time to showcase what they had to the delight of the First Lady, her entourage, the dignitaries and members of the public. Notable among these were the Abuga Women Dance from Ohodo, the Ikorodo Dance from Ozalla, the Choreography dancers from Diogbe, and the little Miss Nneoma Asogwa who despite being physically challenged on one leg, enchanted everyone with her creative dance steps.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were The Transition Chairman of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Malachy Agbo, Members of the Transition Committee of the Council; Igwes from several communities led by H.RH. Igwe Fidelis Isiwu, the Abba III of Ohodo; Hon. Ogbons Idike, the Permanent Secretary Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Prof. Simon Ortuanya, former Commissioner for Education, Enugu State, who hailed from the host community; Presidents General of the various town unions, the clergy, and others.