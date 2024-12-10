In a significant stride toward enhancing access to clean and safe water, Asharami Synergy, in partnership with the Sahara Group Foundation, has commissioned a solar-powered borehole system in the Omagwa community of Rivers State.

Equipped with a 1.5-horsepower DC water pump powered by 1,200 watts of solar panels, the borehole represents an innovative solution to a critical community need.

Asharami Synergy is a Sahara Group downstream company with global certifications in safety, quality, environmental stewardship, and corporate social impact.

Asharami Synergy is a market leader in the downstream sector, providing exceptional energy solutions across the value chain.

This initiative underscores Asharami Synergy’s commitment to impactful community development and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6): ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

Strategically located and powered by renewable energy, the borehole solution is expected to provide 24/7 access to clean water, supporting health, hygiene, and overall community well-being.

Nomnso Dike, CEO, Asharami Synergy, said the initiative reinforces Asharami’s commitment to creating smart, sustainable solutions while fostering lasting relationships at both local and global levels.

“This initiative is more than a water project; it reflects our commitment to making tangible impact in the communities we serve and our dedication to responsible energy solutions. It also celebrates the collaborative relationship between Omagwa which we proudly call our home and Asharami Synergy,” Dike said.

According to Henry Nnadi, Depot Manager, Omagwa, Asharami Synergy, the commissioning of the borehole project follows the launch of the Asharami Retail Station in Omagwa.

“Access to potable water is critical and Asharami Syner is delighted at the opportunity to serve the community through the sustainable initiative which was delivered following close consultations with the community,” he added.

In attendance at the ceremony were residents and community leaders, including Comrade Benneth Maduike, President of the Omagwa Airport Landlord Association.

He expressed gratitude for the project and highlighted its transformative impact on the community.

The project, executed in collaboration with the Sahara Group Foundation, aligns seamlessly with Asharami Synergy’s corporate philosophy of “Making a Difference Responsibly.”

As a foremost company in the downstream energy sector, Asharami Synergy remains steadfast in its mission to drive sustainable development and leave a legacy of meaningful impact.