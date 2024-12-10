The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has elected Mr Smart Nwobi, a lawyer, to lead its new executive committee that will guide the Nigerian community for the next three years in that country.

The executive committee members were elected on Saturday, Dec. 7, at its 2024 Elective Congress in Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa which witnessed high participation by the union’s members from across that country who displayed a spirit of unity and the community’s strong engagement in its leadership process.

In his post-election speech, the new president pledged that his executive committee would prioritise unity, welfare, legal assistance and the advancement of Nigerians in South Africa as soon as they assumed office in February2025 after inauguration.

“I pledge to build on our progress. I thank the outgoing executive committee for their efforts and the members for their trust in the outgoing committee and in me by electing me.

“I appreciate the Nigerian mission’s cooperation with NUSA and promise that my team and I, are looking forward to advocating for improved services, community engagement, and unity among Nigerians in South Africa with our dedicated team

“Our team is committed to building on the foundation laid by our predecessors and working tirelessly for the betterment of all Nigerians in South Africa,’’ Nwobi, a Jerusalem Pilgrim said.

The other elected members include Hon. Onoriode Collins Potokri (Vice-President), Mr Jola-Michael Abayomi (Secretary-General), Mr Bright Osadebamwen Coker (Assistant Secretary-General) and Mr Somadina Christian Okeke (Financial Secretary).

Others are Dr. Fidelis Nwankwo (Treasurer), Prophetess Ngozi Antonia Ozobu (Welfare Officer), Ndidi Ossai (Assistant Welfare Officer), Mr Akindele Olunloyo (National Publicity Secretary), Mr Peter Ananaba (Organising Secretary) and Mr Emeka Dibie (Assistant Organising Secretary)

NUSA is the umbrella organisation representing the interests of Nigerians living in South Africa.

It aims to promote unity, cultural heritage, and the welfare of its members while fostering positive relations with the host country.