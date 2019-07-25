August Meeting: Ugwuanyi’s wife advises women to embrace charity

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has enjoined the women of the state to use the opportunity of this year’s August Meeting to reach out to the needy especially in the rural communities to show them love and give them a sense of belonging.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the flag off of the Enugu East Senatorial District August Meeting held at Enugu North Local Government Area, noted that the annual event, which she described as “a reputable congress of Igbo women” was a veritable platform for uniting women at all levels and offering assistance to the less privileged in the society, especially those in the rural communities.

The governor’s wife pointed out that the event has not only become an important part of the Igbo yearly calendar, but a period when women unite and move towards self-help community development, urging them to be selfless towards assisting indigent people to put smiles on their faces.

She maintained that development and progress come only where there is peace and unity and called for attitudinal change among women to enable them adapt with the dynamic world to impact positively on their families and the society,

“I further urge each and every one of us to use this opportunity to reach out to the needy in our communities. We must put smiles on the faces of those who are not as privileged as us. That little sense of belonging we give to them through our show of love and care will add value to the bigger picture of building a wonderful Enugu State and a better world for all of us”, she said.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi added that the world being a changing entity makes it imperative that women should constantly proffer means of dealing with circumstances they found themselves to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“I therefore call on you all, women of Enugu East Senatorial Zone to use this 2019 August Meeting to engage in constructive conversations on how to better our homes. I urge you to focus your attention on the various positive contributions we can make to demonstrate that, Yes, we can do it.

“We must sow seeds of love, unity and empowerment that, with the help of God, will yield impressive benefits of development and happiness in our families and communities”.

Also speaking, the wife of the Enugu North LG Chairman, Mrs. Ethel Onoh, on behalf of other local government chairpersons in the zone, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her commitment to the affairs of the women of the state and for transforming the annual August meeting to a resourceful exercise.

“Our Mummy, Her Excellency, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has made our August Meetings very resourceful. Gone were the days when women came to August Meeting to clap hands, dance, eat and make merry without learning anything. But now our Mummy brings experts to educate us on various aspects of life”, she stated.

In his remark, the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Hon. Alex Ugwu, who spoke on behalf of the council chairmen in the zone, applauded the exemplary leadership role of Mrs. Ugwuanyi in the family lives of women of Enugu State.

Hon. Ugwu disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s wife through her programmes and leadership style has brought peace to many families and assisted in reshaping the behavioural pattern of women of the state.

Other highlights of the event were quiz and dance competitions, cutting of cake, among others.