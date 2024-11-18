US President Joe Biden has cleared Kyiv to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, a US official told AFP on Sunday, hours after Russia targeted Ukraine’s power grid in a deadly barrage.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was confirming reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post that the major policy shift — long demanded by Ukraine — was in response to North Korea deploying troops to help Moscow’s war effort.

The news came hours after Ukraine announced nationwide emergency power restrictions from Monday after Russia’s massive attack, which killed 11 civilians and further damaged the country’s already fragile energy grid.

State power company Ukrenergo announced the power cuts on Sunday, with Ukraine’s much-feared winter approaching.

Russia’s latest barrage brought swift international condemnation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the attack, which his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement had targeted “energy and critical civilian infrastructure”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen described the attack on the power grid as “horrible” in comments to Brazil’s Globo News.

“We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she added. “Ukraine can count on us.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting Kyiv as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

The attack, which officials said was one of Russia’s largest, came as Moscow’s assault neared its 1,000th day, which will be marked at the United Nations on Monday, attended by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Civilians were killed in the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

Biden’s announcement — and the latest devastation — came at a time when Moscow has been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east. The imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House has raised fears over the future of US support for Kyiv.

Many fear a third winter of war will be the toughest yet. Previous Russian attacks have already destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy production capacity, Zelensky has warned.

Sunday’s barrage came two days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years, urging the Kremlin chief to end Moscow’s devastating offensive.

Ukraine was quick to criticise Berlin’s initiative as “attempt at appeasement”. On Sunday, it said the latest attack was the Kremlin’s real answer.

“This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

“We need peace through strength, not appeasement.”

Scholz on Sunday defended the call, insisting that Berlin’s backing for Kyiv was unwavering.

“Ukraine can count on us,” he said before flying to a G20 meeting in Brazil, adding that “No decision will be taken behind Ukraine’s back.”

But Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk joined the backlash on Sunday.

“No one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine,” Tusk wrote on X.

And French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from the Mercosur summit in Argentina, said Putin “does not want peace” in Ukraine and “is not ready to negotiate” an end to the war.

Moscow said it had hit all its targets, saying it had aimed for an “essential energy infrastructure supporting the Ukrainian military-industrial complex”.

But civilian deaths were reported across the country: four people in Kherson, and in the southern Mykolaiv region two women were killed in a night attack, said local leader Vitaliy Kim. Two children were among the seven wounded.

And two employees of the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia in the city of Nikopol, were killed when a depot was hit, said Dnipropetrovsk region’s governor Sergiy Lysak.

The head of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytsky, said a 66-year-old woman was killed in her car in the village of Sheptytsky, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Polish border.

That prompted NATO-member Poland to scramble fighter jets and mobilise all available forces on Sunday in response, which it does whenever attacks against its neighbouring country are deemed likely to create a danger for its own territory.

Russia said Ukrainian drones attacks had killed a man in its border Belgorod region and a woman — named as local journalist Yulia Kuznetsova — in the border Kursk region.

Kursk leader Alexei Smirnov said she had been reporting on the “situation in the region”, where a Ukrainian incursion has displaced thousands of people.

The West and Ukraine says thousands of North Korea soldiers are in Russia, with some in the Kursk region, to reinforce Moscow’s forces. -AFP.