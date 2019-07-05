Bandits kill 27 in Katsina communities

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed on Thursday that 11 residents of communities in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state were killed on Wednesday by bandits in separate attacks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the killing of the 11 persons.

Our correspondent gathered that 16 persons were also murdered in the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state though the police were yet to confirm the casualty figure

It was learnt that the bandits struck in Maidabino while trading was going on at the local market.

A source said, “The bandits suddenly arrived while trading was going on at the Maidabino Market and started shooting indiscriminately. People had to run for safety. Sixteen people were killed in the attack.

“We initially recovered 10 bodies, while additional six bodies were recovered this morning (Thursday). We have taken the two people, who sustained gunshot injuries, to the Dutsin-ma General Hospital for treatment.”

The PPRO said 11 persons were killed in the Kankara Local Government Area, adding that two more were shot at Maidabino.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumin Kabir, on Thursday, led members of the Katsina Emirate Council and scores of sympathisers to bury 11 victims of Wednesday’s bandit attacks.

The corpses were brought to the palace of the emir few minutes after 4pm after they had been prepared for burial at the state General Hospital, Katsina.

A white Toyota Hiace bus and an ash Volkswagen Golf car were used to convey the corpses to the palace with scores of sympathisers accompanying the vehicles.

Although, 11 corpses were brought to the venue for burial, the names of only 10 were made available.

They were Inusa Bawa, Kabir Yusuf, Haruna Garba, Murtala Gaba, Ganuso Zubairu, Aminu Abdullahi, Sagir Yusuf, Salisu Damanya, Tasiu Nasiru and Muktar Nasiru.

The Chief Imam of Katsina, Muhammadu Mustapha, led the final prayers for the deceased, while the emir and other members of the emirate council joined in the prayers.

The prayers ended around 4.45pm and the corpses were taken to the Dan Takon graveyard for burial.