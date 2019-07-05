Oyetola, Adeleke: Supreme Court rules on Osun guber tussle today

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement today on the result of the last year’s governorship election in Osun state.

The apex court will decide the fate of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Nurudeen Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, said: “Our lawyers have made the points very clear that Senator Ademola Adeleke was the duly elected governor of Osun State and the tribunal has confirmed it.

“We are sure that the Supreme Court will finally stamp it by declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. We are confident that we shall win at the Supreme court.”

Also, the spokesman of the APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said: “We are hopeful of victory at the Supreme Court. We have observed prayers in all federal constituencies of Osun State and God will answer our prayers. We won the election and the Supreme Court will surely declare Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the validly elected governor by God’s grace.