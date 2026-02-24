Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed a provincial pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor (Hon.) Peter Pereotubo Akpe, as the new Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State.

This follows the death of the former Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who collapsed and died in his office on December 11, 2025.

Ewhrudjakpo, was buried on January 30, 2026.

The new deputy governor designate, was the Chief of State Government House before the recent appointment.

He is currently the Pastor in charge of RCCG Province 1 in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has already approved the appointment of Pastor (Hon.) Peter Pereotubo Akpe.

He was unveiled during the plenary of the Assembly on Tuesday, when the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, read a letter from Governor Diri.

When he appeared briefly at the plenary, he was asked to take a bow and go, an honor accorded to former lawmakers.

Akpe was a leader in the state house of assembly

Both Akpe and Governor Diri have their maternal home from Ayamasa community in Ekeremor Local Government where their mothers hail from.

Akpe is a seasoned educator, lawmaker, and political strategist.

He has served in various key legislative and executive roles, including Majority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and Deputy Chief of Staff.

Akpe hails from in Ebedebiri Sagbama Local Government Area.

He has a long history in the Bayelsa State civil service and legislature.

Before venturing into politics, Akpe, held key positions in the civil service, including; Head of Administration in the Office of the Deputy Governor (2006-2007) and Commissioner with the Bayelsa State House of Assembly Service Commission.