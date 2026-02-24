The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has resigned from office at the instruction of President Bola Tinubu.

A source in the Presidency said on Tuesday that Egbetokun would be replaced by AIG Tunji Disu, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force CID Annex, Lagos.

Egbetokun was asked to resign at a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, the source further said.

Egbetokun was appointed by President Tinubu as the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police on 19 June 2023 while the Police Council confirmed the substantive appointment on 31 October that year.

Egbetokun, who was 58 years old on appointment as IGP, was due for retirement on 4 September 2024, upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.

However, the National Assembly amended the police law, allowing him to serve his full four-year term as IG unless removed by the president.

He was thus expected to complete his four-year tenure and remain in office until 31 October 2027.