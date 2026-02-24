Political signals ahead of the 2027 general elections have intensified as President Bola Tinubu and governors under the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, engage the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, leadership in what observers describe as a crucial strategic meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The high-level summit, Vanguard was informed, is being hosted by the Progressive Governors and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the State House Banquet Hall, with President Tinubu as Special Guest of Honour.

The invitation extended to the NLC leadership signals what many interpret as an attempt to deepen dialogue between the Federal Government, state governors and organised labour at a time of heightened economic pressures and political recalibration ahead of 2027.

The presence of top labour leaders at the State House would mark a significant moment in ongoing efforts to align governance priorities with workers’ interests.

It was learned that the summit aims at fostering governance dialogue, stakeholder collaboration, and inclusive participation in national development initiatives across the federation.

Sources within the NLC told Vanguard that the labour leadership intends to personally present its charter of demands to President Tinubu at the summit.

Part of the NLC’s charter calls for wage increases, protection of jobs and livelihoods amid Nigeria’s economic and climate transitions.

The charter seeks the creation of a dedicated Just Transition Fund, massive green job creation, reskilling programmes, strengthened social protection, and institutionalised tripartite dialogue between government, employers, and labour.

Labour sources told Vanguard that the summit could prove pivotal, given recent tensions over wage concerns, inflation, and economic reforms. Labour insiders view it as a test of the government’s willingness to deliver concrete commitments rather than mere promises, while political observers note its potential impact on political alignment ahead of 2027.

Some of the key concerns of the NLC leadership, it was gathered, include guarantees to protect workers from layoffs tied to economic and climate transitions, creation of a fund to cushion affected workers and communities, investment in renewable energy and sustainable industries to generate decent, union-protected jobs.

It also includes government-backed training programmes for emerging sectors, expanded pensions, healthcare access, and unemployment safety nets and Tripartite dialogue giving labour a decisive voice in policy and economic reforms.

With millions of members across strategic sectors, the NLC remains a powerful mobilisation bloc whose stance can sway public opinion amid economic hardship.

A labour leader said, “Wage debates, fuel subsidy removals, and inflation have tested labour-government relations.

“Direct engagement at Aso Rock signals an attempt to reset the narrative — or prevent escalation.

Labour is a decisive political force heading into 2027 elections. The summit could reset labour-government relations amid economic pressures.”

He added that “governors’ involvement signals coordinated political alignment, and its outcome may determine if negotiation replaces street protests as the main channel of labour influence.” – Vanguard.