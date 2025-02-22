Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, has imposed a N22 million levy on four villages in Sokoto State following the death of one of his gang members during a military operation.

It was learnt the fine was also intended to cover the cost of firearms allegedly lost during the raid.

Aminu Boza, a lawmaker representing Sabon Birni West in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, told journalists that one of the affected villages is Garin Idi, the hometown of Deputy Governor Idris Gobir.

Boza further revealed that Turji had shifted his base to the eastern part of Isa Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto. “He is just like a businessman who has multiple shops and is going around to supervise them,” Boza stated. He is currently in the eastern part of Isa. That was where the villagers met him for negotiation, and he reduced the money from N25 million to N22 million.”

The lawmaker criticised the military for not maintaining a sustained presence in the area, leaving villages vulnerable to attacks whenever troops withdraw.

“I have always criticised the military for not sustaining their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto because anytime they withdraw, it is the villages that bear the brunt,” he said.

Despite multiple assurances from the Ministry of Defence—whose officials have visited Sokoto several times—Boza lamented that banditry remains a significant threat. He highlighted a recent attack in which six members of the Sokoto Community Guards were killed.

Boza also revealed that Turji is demanding N250,000 from the family of each of the 13 worshippers abducted in Sabon Birni LGA about two weeks ago. So far, five captives have been released after their families paid the ransom.

The lawmaker urged the military to intensify and sustain their operations in the eastern part of Sokoto, emphasising that consistent military action is crucial to restoring peace and protecting vulnerable communities.