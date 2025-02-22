The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Dr Onyema, has praised the state-of-the-art facilities and operational efficiency of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, describing it as one of the best in the world.

Onyema, who arrived at the airport on Saturday at about 10 a.m. aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft with a 120-passenger capacity, commended the airport’s apron, runway, and terminal building.

He described the facilities as “highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after landing, the Air Peace CEO emphasised that the facility’s readiness for both international and domestic flights positioned it as a vital infrastructure for the economic and social development of the state and the country at large.

Emphasising the airport’s potential as a strong contender for major aviation activities in Nigeria, Onyema said that it was equipped to accommodate even larger aircraft, such as the Boeing 777.

He assured the state of his readiness to partner with the airport once it began commercial operations and expressed optimism that it would soon serve as a hub for pilgrims and travelers across the country.

“This is the first time Boeing 737 will be coming to this airport and as an aviator, I can tell you categorically that this is one of the best airports in the world, we should stop neglecting our own,” he said.

In his remarks, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on the Airport Project, Mr Sunday Makinde, stated that the seamless landing of a Boeing 737 was clear evidence of the airport’s readiness for full commercial operations.

According to him, this milestone demonstrates the airport’s capacity to accommodate large aircraft and provide seamless aviation services.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the airport as a transformative project for the state.

He emphasised that the successful landing of the Boeing 737 was a testament to the commitment of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji’s administration to enhancing infrastructure development, fostering economic growth, and improving connectivity.