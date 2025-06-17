Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has rejected calls for self-defense by residents following the latest wave of brutal attacks in the state, instead urging communities to support the establishment of a more robust community policing system.

Speaking on AIT News on Tuesday after renewed violence in parts of Benue—where over 100 people were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks across several local government areas—Alia appealed for calm and warned against emotionally driven responses that could escalate insecurity.

“I should carry, and I think that would make some very good common sense,” he said, referring to the idea of arming oneself. “But where you have people who just decide to work up because of sentiments and emotions that are attached to what is happening with us and within us, I think we’re rendering ourselves a bit more vulnerable. So, I wouldn’t advocate for self-defense.”

Instead, Alia reaffirmed his belief in community policing as the most effective response to the state’s security challenges.

“I would encourage us all to keep calling for community policing because it’s the only way. It’s only people from within the state and the local government who would understand what is going on with them,” he said.

His remarks followed the reported massacre of more than 100 people in a two-day rampage by suspected armed herders, with local leaders estimating the true death toll could be higher.

The attacks affected Guma Local Government Area and several surrounding communities, prompting national outrage and calls for a state of emergency.

Alia emphasised that external security forces may lack the local understanding necessary to respond swiftly to such attacks.

His comments come amid growing frustration among Benue residents and calls from civil society groups, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for urgent government action and justice for victims.