The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Tuesday officially presented party flags to its 57 chairmanship and 376 councillorship candidates for the 12 July Local Government Elections.

The party also launched its campaign for the council at the event held at the APC State Secretariat, Ogba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government, assured the candidates of the government’s support to help them emerge victorious in the election.

“The love I have for this party is unquantifiable. I am with all the candidates; this is not just an official flag-off, it symbolises the beginning of hard work and dedication.

“We are solidly behind every aspirant, we are in this together, and all will be successful by God’s grace.

“As we raise these flags today, we are proud and happy. Let us remember our values and principles; we are known for being a progressive movement.

“We are not only here to win an election, we are here to change the lives of our people and continue the legacy of our President.

“We must deliver all our promises to the people. Do all you can as party faithful to ensure victory for this party,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), urged the party’s flag bearers to work for the people when elected.

“Youths should be on stage now and do the work of the party, because at the moment, you are not yet at the forefront.

“This is an opportunity for you to promote the name of our party. It is sad today that those looking for money are many in politics, and not people who really want to serve.

“The love of our community and society should be paramount to us. Those who vied for the ticket but could not get it should be patient because there is still time, and tomorrow,” Olusi said.

He urged the youth to divide themselves into groups and move into different streets to mobilise support for the party.

Olusi said grassroots governance is critical, hence the need for office holders at the local government level to take care of the people and make a positive impact.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who noted that everyone must accept the decisions of the party at all times, urged all to support party candidates.

“The party is supreme; we must stand by the decision of the party. We must obey the party and support all our candidates. We must not fight amongst ourselves.

“The election is a testing ground to return President Bola Tinubu in 2027 with a large majority,” Obasa said.

Handing over the flags to candidates alongside other leaders, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, State APC Chairman, applauded party leaders and aspirants for ensuring peace before, during, and after the primaries.

Ojelabi, who noted that the party had done a lot to reconcile aggrieved aspirants, urged flag bearers to continue reconciliation and win over those who contested against them.

According to him, out of the 475 aspirants who vied for chairmanship tickets, only 57 chairmanship candidates were finally selected.

He urged the candidates to strive to meet the needs of the people in education, health, infrastructure development, youth development, and other critical areas if elected.

He said that the party would continue to monitor the performance of all

its elected officers.

“It is a real election. We are going all out in this election. Let us reach out, knock on doors, and solicit support,” Ojelabi said.

Speaking, the Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, who welcomed the candidates, expressed confidence that all the flag bearers would be victorious at the polls.

Balogun, who urged the party’s campaign Local Organising Committee (LOC) in each council area to start rigorous mobilisation of voters, however, cautioned that no campaign should exceed the 9 June deadline stipulated in the electoral guidelines.

“This election is local and at the grassroots, so we need to campaign vigorously at the ward level. There is no limit to the campaign. Let the LOC work tirelessly to ensure victory in the election,” he said.

According to him, the LOC should be co-chaired in each council by the APC LGA chairman and the council chairman.

“The LOC must work with various groups, including ethnic nationalities, so that we can achieve great results. Let us move across all the wards and garner votes for the party.”

The chairmanship candidates who received party flags included: Azeez Babatunde (Agege); Idowu Akinola (Orile-Agege); Johnson Akinpelu (Alimosho); Adunni Akindele (Mosan Okunola); Lukman Abiodun (Ayobo-Ipaja); Abiodun Ejigbadero (Agbado Oke-Odo); and Idris Balogun (Egbe-Idimu).

Ayinde Akinsanya (Ikotun-Igando); Usman Hamzat (Ifako-Ijaiye); Oluyemisi Rosiji (Ojokoro); Akeem Dauda (Ikeja); Moyosore Adebanjo (Onigbongbo); Segun Odunmbaku (Ojodu); Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin); Seyi Jakande (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye); Kehinde Oloyede-Almaroof (Oshodi).

Others are Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo); Taoreed Taiwo (Ejigbo); Babatunde Hunpe (Badagry Central); Rauf Yemaren (Badagry West); Ajose Kumayon; Azeez Kareem (Oto-Awori); Isa Abiola (Iba); Muhibat Adeyemi (Ojo); Rasak Oloyede (Oriade); Lanre Sanusi (Amuwo-Odofin); Olufemi Okeowo (Ifelodun); and Olalekan Akindipe (Ajeromi).

Idowu Senbanjo (Apapa); Jimoh Olawale (Apapa Iganmu); Adeola Adetoro (Eti-Osa); Biliaminu Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East); Kolawole Emilagba (Lagos Mainland); Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island); Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende); Aminat Alabi (Iru Victoria Island); Muibi Folawiyo (Lagos Island East); and Sulaiman Bamidele (Surulere) also received the party’s flag.

The party’s flags were also presented to Ogidan Owolabi (Coker Aguda), Odunayo Oluwafemi (Itire-Ikate), Bayo Adefuye (Yaba), Surah Animashaun (Epe), Wale Anomo (Ikosi-Ejinrin), Ismail Akinloye (Eredo), Abdullahi Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki), Rasak Kasali (Lekki), Adedayo Ladega (Ikorodu Central), Ameen Olawale (Ikorodu North), and Sulaiman Kazeem (Ikorodu West).

Others who received the party’s flags are Sunday Benson (Imota), Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba (Ijede), Hammed Aroyewun (Igbogbo Bayeku), Moyo Ogunlewe (Kosofe), Adetola Abubakar (Agboyi-Ketu), Dammy Bada (Ikosi-Isheri), Lateef Ashimi (Somolu), and Adedeji Omope (Bariga).

The party also handed over flags to all the vice-chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

The flag-off ceremony was witnessed by party chieftains, elected and appointed officials of the party across the three tiers of government. – NAN.