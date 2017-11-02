Better late than never – The Nation

It’s cheering that closure has come to many civil war victims

The judgment of the Community Court of the Economic Community of West African States, over claims arising from the Nigerian Civil war, fought between 1967 to 1970, fits the aphorism: better late than never. The suit was filed by one Vincent Agu and 20 other claimants, on behalf of enumerated victims and communities, against the defendant, including the Federal Government and two companies contracted to de-mine designated areas. The parties to the suit filled a term of settlement, which the court adopted.

The Nigeria-Biafra civil war claimed over one million lives, and the claimants sought compensation from the Federal Government for injuries arising from the war. Part of the award will also be paid to the companies contracted to destroy the remnant of unexploded landmines and bombs used during the war, and also for the reconstruction of public buildings affected in parts of the affected areas. While a lot could be excused under a war situation, it is gratifying that the claimants and the Federal Government could find a meeting point, to file terms of settlement.

According to the report, the court awarded N88 billion, made up of damages and the cost of clearing the affected areas of landmines and bombs. The persons and communities that will benefit are in the south-east, south-south and north-central, of the country. From the report, the court consolidated the claims in similar suits filed by Dr Sam Emeka Ukaegbu and seven others, and another one by Placid Ihekwoba and 19 others, all against the Federal Government and other defendants, with similar claims.

For us, while all outstanding issues arising from the civil war ought to have been settled before now, it is still good that the parties agreed to settle, to bring the civil war to a complete closure. It is also significant that it came at a time when some people from the south-east are feeling alienated and disenchanted with the federal system of government in operation. That the Federal Government acceded to a settlement shows that even the current disagreements can also be resolved amicably. The settlement should further sooth the scars from the war.

From the report, N50 billion will be shared by the affected communities and the 493 victims enumerated across the states, in the three geo-political zones, while N38 billion will be paid to the two companies contracted to remove the landmines and bombs. Having co-operated to gain this huge largesse, those responsible for sharing the money awarded to the beneficiaries must ensure that they act transparently. It will be dishonourable for them or the beneficiaries to turn against themselves, over disagreement in sharing the booty.

We also consider it very important that the N38 billion earmarked for de-mining the area is used for the stated purpose. Indeed, it is strange that 47 years after the civil war, there are areas still littered with unexpended explosives and bombs. The Federal Government should not have waited for a court order to deal with such an emergency, for it is callous that well after the civil war ended, people could still lose lives and limbs from instruments of warfare.

We give President Muhammadu Buhari’s government credit for making the settlement happen, more so when it is viewed by some people in the south-east as antagonistic to the interest of people from the region. Perhaps it is a pointer that those views are misplaced, or is it a form of rapprochement?

Whatever the motive, we commend it. We hope those responsible will do whatever is necessary to actualise the terms of settlement, willingly entered into by the parties.