Boko Haram: Buhari meets service chiefs after soldiers’ massacre

Following the killings of many soldiers by Boko Haram insurgents in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists over the last few days, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the nation’s service chiefs.

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was to review the situation surrounding the recent attack on a Nigerian military base in Metele, Borno State by the Boko Haram sect where over 100 soldiers and an officer were killed.

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari assured that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that the loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all.

The President said that his administration remains ever committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.

The statement quoted him as saying: “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens.

“Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat.

In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”