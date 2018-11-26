Air Force, Police dismiss rumour of terrorist attack at Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Lagos Police Command on Sunday debunked rumours that the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos was under a terrorist attack.

The two security agencies made separate statements asking the public to ignore a video clip being shared on the social media, showing a terrorist attack at the airport.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information said:

”The NAF wishes to state categorically that MMIA was not and has never been under any attack.

” The video being circulated shows an airport security simulation exercise, tagged Exercise Thunderbolt, which took place on November 8, 2016, over 2 years ago.

” The exercise was aimed at practising NAF personnel and other security agencies at MMIA on actions to be taken in the event of an attack on the Airport,” he said.

” The NAF wishes to assure all local and international travellers that our airports remain safe and that they can go about their travels without any fear,” he said.

The spokesman of the Lagos Police Command also issued a similar rebuttal and conveyed the decision of the Police commissioner to apprehend the person circulating the video.

The command’s spokesman CSP Chike Oti said the video was an old one, which was a simulation exercise by security officers, in case of any terrorist attack.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command has been drawn to a video trending on the social media purporting that the MMIA is under attack by terrorists.

“In view of the disturbing video, the authorities of Lagos State Police Command contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the Airport Command.

“He stated that the video was that of a simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Airforce in conjunction with other agencies at the airport three years ago,” he said.

The Command assured members of the public that MMIA is safe and secure and not under any form of attack as being portrayed by those behind the rumour.

“Already, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Command’s Intelligence Unit to unmask the persons behind the rumour for prosecution