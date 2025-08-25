Brazil on Monday accorded full military honours to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu during an official reception at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

The ceremony, held at the presidential seat of power, was hosted by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who formally received Tinubu.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development in a statement shared on X, noting that the Nigerian leader was greeted with the traditional military parade reserved for visiting heads of state.

“Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomed President Bola Tinubu with full military honours at the Planalto Palace in Brasília on Monday, August 25, 2025,” Onanuga wrote.