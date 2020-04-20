[BREAKING] COVID-19: Ondo discharges index case

Ondo State has discharged the coronavirus index case in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disclosed this on Monday via Twitter.

The governor said the patient, an Army officer, upon treatment, tested negative for the virus twice and now “completely healed”.

Akeredolu said twenty-two follow up cases, who had contact with the index case and secondary cases, have also tested negative.

He said, “I received the cheery news last Friday, April 17th 2020, from our Honourable commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, that our first and index case of coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative twice after treatment.

“What this means is that the first patient of the viral infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country.

“It is important to inform us all that upon presenting with the symptoms of the infection while in quarantine, the first sample from this Army officer was taken at the Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure on the 2nd of April 2020 and sent for test to ascertain his status.

“The result came out positive on the 3rd of April and he was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital at Igbatoro road Akure. He was on admission in the hospital where he received the very best care until we noticed an improvement in his health.

“Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient was hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID-19 patient discharge criteria.

“I am also happy to announce that twenty-two follow up cases who had contact with the index and secondary cases have also tested negative.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Sunday night, three confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the state out of the 627 total infections reported in Nigeria.