COVID-19: We’re awaiting FG’s palliatives, says Plateau govt

Plateau state government says it has not received any palliative from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of coronavirus in the state.

State Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden disclosed this while inaugurating the state committee on palliatives in Jos on Monday.

Tyoden who is also the Chairman of the Committee said, “Plateau has not received any palliative from the Federal Government, but we have information that the palliative is on the way. As soon as we take delivery of them, we will commence distribution.”

The Deputy Governor said that only the poor and the vulnerable citizens would benefit from the palliatives during distribution.

He commended the citizens for their high level of compliance on the measures already taken by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Plateau state which has been on total lockdown since last week is yet to record any confirmed case of COVID-19.

However, the state had investigated ninety-nine cases and isolated twenty-three others as earlier confirmed by the Governor, Simon Lalong.