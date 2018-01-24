Breaking: FG distributes Buhari’s re-election campaign fez caps at FEC meeting

Barely 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was flooded with the campaign fez cap with the inscription, “Continuity ’19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo”.

The South West Campaign Coordinator and Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who reportedly was behind the production of the caps handed them over in a ‘Ghana-must-go” bag to the officers of the Cabinet Office at the Council Chamber to distribute to the ministers in attendance.

Shittu, who is aspiring to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, wore his own cap, while his other colleagues in the cabinet were expected to put on theirs.

The Minister, who is having running battles with his state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that President Buhari is re-elected. – Vanguard.