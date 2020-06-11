BREAKING: Governors declare state of emergency on rape

The Nigeria Governors Forum has agreed to declare a state of emergency on sexual and gender-based violence against women and children.

They also renewed commitment to ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law.

This was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, after the forum’s 10th COVID-19 teleconference meeting held on Wednesday.

The communique was issued in Abuja, on Thursday.

Governors agreed to, “Declare a State of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-based Violence. Governors strongly condemned all forms of violence against women and children and committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law;

“Call on State Governors that have not already domesticated relevant gender-based protection laws to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Child Rights Act and the updated Penal Code to increase protection for women and children and ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of perpetrators in addition to creating a sex offenders register in each State to name and shame.”