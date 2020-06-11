Borno attacks: NASS to meet Buhari, service chiefs

The Senate on Thursday mandated the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly to urgently hold a meeting with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, (retd.), and the nation’s service chiefs.

The decision was taken following a point of order raised by the representative of Borno North Senatorial District, Abubakar Kyari, on the massacre of over 80 people in his area on Tuesday.

The Senate asked the Federal Government to direct the Army and other agencies to ensure safety around the lake chad shores.

The red chamber also urged the National Emergency Management Agency and the North East Development Commission to send relief materials to the victims.

It similarly urged the FG to implement the Senate committee’s recommendations on the restructuring of the security architecture of the country to enhance efficiency.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said any of the service chiefs who failed to perform up to expectations, even with adequate provisions, should be sacked.

