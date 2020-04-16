BREAKING: Lagos discharges 16 coronavirus patients

Sixteen COVID-19 patients undergoing treatments at the Lagos State isolation centres have been discharged.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

This, the commissioner said, has brought the total number of discharged patients in the state to 85.

He tweeted, “18 new cases of #COVID19 Infection were confirmed in Lagos on 15th of April, 2020.

“The cheering news, however, is that 16 fully recovered #COVID-19 patients have been discharged following further screening that confirmed their status negative.

“The total number of discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos is now 85.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had on Wednesday evening announced that 18 new cases were recorded in Lagos.

The NCDC said, “Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta, one in Niger.

“As of 11:20 pm on the 15th of April, there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.

“Number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID-19: 19 + FCT. Currently, Lagos has 232 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Kano- 16, Edo- 15, Oyo- 11, Ogun- nine, Katsina- seven, Bauchi- six, Kaduna- six, Akwa Ibom- six, Kwara- four, Delta- four, Ondo- three, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers -two,

Niger- two, Benue- one, and Anambra- one.”